argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,989 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in argenx were worth $106,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in argenx by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 35.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,793,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,486 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in argenx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in argenx by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on ARGX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of argenx from $723.00 to $741.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on argenx from $675.00 to $704.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on argenx from $775.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.00.

Shares of ARGX opened at $605.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $632.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $601.12. argenx SE has a one year low of $352.77 and a one year high of $678.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -688.09 and a beta of 0.59.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $761.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.52 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. On average, analysts predict that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

