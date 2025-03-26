Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading Up 33.3% – What’s Next?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,065,028 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 575% from the average daily volume of 157,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

About Arctic Star Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.