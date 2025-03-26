Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Shares Sold by TrueMark Investments LLC

TrueMark Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,695 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,207,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,156,000 after acquiring an additional 32,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,298,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,905,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,637,000 after buying an additional 797,453 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,493,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,530,000 after buying an additional 89,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,428,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ABR opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.43 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 35.68, a current ratio of 37.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Arbor Realty Trust ( NYSE:ABR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $262.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.92 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

About Arbor Realty Trust

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

