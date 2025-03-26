Aquis Exchange (LON:AQX) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Aquis Exchange PLC (LON:AQX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.19) and last traded at GBX 710 ($9.19), with a volume of 12000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 707.50 ($9.16).

Aquis Exchange Trading Up 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £195.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.42 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 585.68.

Aquis Exchange Company Profile

Aquis Exchange PLC (“Aquis”) is a creator and facilitator of next-generation financial markets, through the provision of accessible, simple and efficient stock exchanges, trading venues and technology.

Aquis consists of three divisions: Aquis Markets, a subscription-based exchange offering pan-European cash equities trading; Aquis Technologies, which develops and licenses next-generation exchange technology globally; and Aquis Stock Exchange, a growth and regulated primary exchange delivering capital to companies via the listing and trading of shares.

Aquis Markets operates lit and dark order books, covering 16 European markets.

