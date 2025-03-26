AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Purchased by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,310,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

AptarGroup stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $135.96 and a one year high of $178.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.38.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

