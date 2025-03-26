Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1,398.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $38,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APO. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 77,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,735,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,697,517.92. This trade represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,877,766. This represents a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.5 %

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

APO opened at $147.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.11 and a 12 month high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.21.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

