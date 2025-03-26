ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PK) Declares Interim Dividend of $1.33

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PK – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.332 per share on Thursday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

