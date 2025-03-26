Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Lowers Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 63.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in The GEO Group by 363.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,022,000 after buying an additional 968,601 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 1,501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 788,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 739,550 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 859,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,050,000 after acquiring an additional 411,565 shares during the period. Philosophy Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 240,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kirkoswald Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on The GEO Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The GEO Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

The GEO Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

