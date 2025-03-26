Anthracite Investment Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Anthracite Investment Company Inc. reduced its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,719,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 239,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 18,864 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,263,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $34.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.14. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $60.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.69.

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

