Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Issues Earnings Results

Anhui Conch Cement (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Anhui Conch Cement had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 billion.

Anhui Conch Cement Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.58. 3,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.39. Anhui Conch Cement has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Anhui Conch Cement from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

