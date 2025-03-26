Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZF) Trading 19.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZF – Get Free Report) shot up 19.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.15 and last traded at $62.15. 351 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.90.

Andritz Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

