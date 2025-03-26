Analyzing indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) and Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) and indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Cirrus Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of indie Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and indie Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 0 1 6 0 2.86 indie Semiconductor 0 1 5 0 2.83

Risk and Volatility

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $132.86, suggesting a potential upside of 29.41%. indie Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 236.32%. Given indie Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe indie Semiconductor is more favorable than Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, indie Semiconductor has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and indie Semiconductor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.84 billion 2.96 $274.57 million $5.51 18.63 indie Semiconductor $216.68 million 2.08 -$117.62 million ($0.76) -2.93

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than indie Semiconductor. indie Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cirrus Logic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and indie Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 16.55% 16.60% 13.61% indie Semiconductor -61.59% -28.08% -17.01%

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats indie Semiconductor on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems. It also provides high-performance mixed-signal products comprising camera controllers, haptic and sensing solutions, and battery and power ICs for use in smartphones, as well as legacy industrial and energy applications, such as digital utility meters, power supplies, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, Inc. provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers ultrasonic sensors for parking assist and systems; radar sensors for audio assistance and reverse information; front cameras for vehicle detection, collision avoidance, and sign reading; and side/inside cameras for blind spot and lane change assist, and driver behavior monitoring. The company also provides LiDAR for distance, speed, and obstacle detection, collision avoidance, and emergency brake system; and long range RADAR for audio assistance, obstacle detection, and ACC stop and go. In addition, it designs and manufactures photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber Bragg gratings, low-noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low-noise and high-speed electronics. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California.

