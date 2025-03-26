Analysts Set Expectations for Orezone Gold FY2025 Earnings

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Ventum Cap Mkts cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a report issued on Thursday, March 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s FY2027 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, March 21st.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.87 and a 52-week high of C$1.70.

About Orezone Gold

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.