American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,518,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,684 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $71,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $35.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

AHR stock opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $30.97.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. American Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -370.37%.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

