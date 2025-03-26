American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

American Customer Satisfaction ETF (BATS:ACSI – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.39 and last traded at $60.02. 42 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.52.

American Customer Satisfaction ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.57. The firm has a market cap of $93.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.01.

About American Customer Satisfaction ETF

(Get Free Report)

The American Customer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of tier-weighted US large-cap companies assigned with the highest customer satisfaction scores. Holdings are weighted equally within each industry. ACSI was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Exponential ETFs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Customer Satisfaction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.