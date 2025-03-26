American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,147 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $64,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 230.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the third quarter valued at $203,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on KFY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Korn Ferry Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.51. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.45 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 41.29%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

