American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,912,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 450,539 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $70,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,767,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $21,736,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Nordstrom Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

