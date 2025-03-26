American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 85,871 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 453,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,871 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $59,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 2.0 %

IPAR stock opened at $118.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.91.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $361.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 62.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

