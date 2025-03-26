American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 73,654 Shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480,658 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Argan were worth $65,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGX. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Argan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Argan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.
Argan Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:AGX opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $191.46. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.16 and a 200 day moving average of $134.37.
AGX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Argan in a report on Friday, December 6th.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.
