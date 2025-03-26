American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $72,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Ryan Specialty by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 126,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 18,836 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the fourth quarter worth about $859,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $72.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.97, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.48 and a 1 year high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.57%.

Insider Transactions at Ryan Specialty

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 31,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $2,061,686.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,031.08. This represents a 92.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brendan Martin Mulshine sold 30,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,360 shares of company stock worth $16,006,428 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ryan Specialty from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

