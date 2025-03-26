American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,032,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55,592 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of MarineMax worth $58,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarineMax by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in MarineMax by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Stock Performance

Shares of HZO opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.24. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.08 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.31. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson cut their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarineMax news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $125,583.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,642.80. This trade represents a 14.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This trade represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

