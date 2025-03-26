American Century Companies Inc. Has $63.41 Million Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,998,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694,692 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $63,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 10,567 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 66,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 976,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after acquiring an additional 92,500 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 851,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.11. Valley National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.47 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 495,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

