Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market cap of $41.13 million and approximately $945,541.91 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 922,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.