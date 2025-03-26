Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 44,602,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 50,077,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Trading Up 16.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.
About Alba Mineral Resources
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.