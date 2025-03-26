Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Trading 9.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Posted by on Mar 26th, 2025

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBAGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). 44,602,563 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 50,077,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Alba Mineral Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.03.

About Alba Mineral Resources

(Get Free Report)

Alba is focused on extracting unexploited value from previously mined/drilled projects, favouring assets in transparent, low-sovereign risk countries offering near-term production opportunities.

To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales

Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.