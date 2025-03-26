AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) Trading Down 1.9% – What’s Next?

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE:AIM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.14. 193,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 513,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AIM ImmunoTech from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc, an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, viral diseases, and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecules for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS).

