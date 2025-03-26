Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells C$754,950.00 in Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$150.99, for a total value of C$754,950.00.

Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Wednesday, February 19th, Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 5,625 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$139.99, for a total value of C$787,455.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

AEM stock opened at C$150.65 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$76.13 and a 52 week high of C$153.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$138.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$122.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.24%.

AEM has been the subject of several research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$128.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEM

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.