Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lifted by EFG Asset Management North America Corp.

EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,322 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,430,000 after purchasing an additional 588,595 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $516,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,810 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 60.7% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. The trade was a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $137.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $114.81 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.73 and a 12 month high of $187.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $186.05 billion, a PE ratio of 115.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $131.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

