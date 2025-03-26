Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) & Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Head-To-Head Review

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) and Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kuraray 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aduro Clean Technologies has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 854.20%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than Kuraray.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kuraray $5.47 billion 0.75 $209.82 million $1.93 19.54 Aduro Clean Technologies $299,021.00 498.34 N/A N/A N/A

Kuraray has higher revenue and earnings than Aduro Clean Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kuraray 3.90% 7.73% 4.68% Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co., Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR. The Functional Materials segment manufactures and markets methacrylic resin, medical products, and carbon materials. The Fibers and Textiles segment manufactures and sells synthetic fibers and textiles, CLARINO manmade leather, non-woven fabrics, and other products. The Trading segment mainly processes and sells synthetic fibers and manmade leathers. It is also involved in the engineering business; design and construction of various plants; outsourcing of logistics services; temporary staffing/introduction business; design, manufacture, construction, and sale of water treatment equipment; travel and insurance agency business; golf course management; management of accommodation facilities and restaurants; manufacture and sale of hook-and loop fasteners and related products; manufacture and sale of dental materials; warehousing and logistics; and manufacturing and sales of methacrylic resin sheets, as well as provides consulting services. The company was incorporated in 1926 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

