Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Short Interest Up 3,300.0% in March

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 3,300.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Admiral Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

Admiral Group Company Profile

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.07. The company had a trading volume of 277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,132. Admiral Group has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $39.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average of $34.60.

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

