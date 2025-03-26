Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Trading 3.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) were up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.63 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 136,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,333,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACHC

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 2.6 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,734,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,283,000 after purchasing an additional 76,490 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 257.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,045,000 after buying an additional 4,489,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,182,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,189,000 after acquiring an additional 486,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.