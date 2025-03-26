abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:AGEM)

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $30.68.

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Emerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (AGEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund actively invests in dividend paying companies from emerging markets, selected based on proprietary quality and fundamental factors. AGEM was launched on Feb 18, 2025 and is issued by Abrdn.

