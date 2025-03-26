abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:AGEM)

abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF (NASDAQ:AGEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AGEM opened at $29.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 million and a PE ratio of 13.58. abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $30.68.
abrdnEmerging Markets Dividend Active ETF Company Profile
