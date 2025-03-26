Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Releases Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative return on equity of 62.56% and a negative net margin of 20.72%.
Abingdon Health Price Performance
Shares of LON ABDX traded up GBX 0.09 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 6.59 ($0.09). The company had a trading volume of 462,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of £12.76 million, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.96. Abingdon Health has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15).
About Abingdon Health
