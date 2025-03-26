Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%.

ABDX traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.31 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 259,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,712. Abingdon Health has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Abingdon Health is a world leading contract developer and manufacturer (CDMO) of high-quality rapid tests across all industry sectors, including healthcare, infectious disease, animal health, environmental and self-testing. Abingdon is the partner of choice for a growing global customer base and takes projects from initial concept through to routine and large-scale manufacturing and regulatory approval.

