Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Abingdon Health had a negative net margin of 20.72% and a negative return on equity of 62.56%.
ABDX traded down GBX 0.19 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 6.31 ($0.08). The company had a trading volume of 259,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,712. Abingdon Health has a twelve month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 11.75 ($0.15). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.96. The company has a market capitalization of £12.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.95.
