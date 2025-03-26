Abacus Life (ABL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $28.76 million for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abacus Life Price Performance

Abacus Life stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Abacus Life has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $12.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price target on Abacus Life from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abacus Life has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Abacus Life Company Profile

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

