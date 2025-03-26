AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.99 and traded as low as $17.29. AB Electrolux (publ) shares last traded at $17.29, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Get AB Electrolux (publ) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ) Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $17.51. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.22.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

(Get Free Report)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances worldwide. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Electrolux (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.