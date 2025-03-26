A Russell Kirk Buys 10,000 Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director A Russell Kirk acquired 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,611. This trade represents a 16.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
A Russell Kirk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 17th, A Russell Kirk purchased 30,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $229,200.00.
Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $7.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.47 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $783.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 1.04.
Armada Hoffler Properties Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 26th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th.
Institutional Trading of Armada Hoffler Properties
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,516,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,357,000 after purchasing an additional 829,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,337,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,313,000 after buying an additional 140,964 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,542,000 after buying an additional 173,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,035,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,824,000 after buying an additional 269,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 713,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.
