956 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,475,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,775,000 after purchasing an additional 22,565 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,201,000 after purchasing an additional 148,960 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $456,880,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,817,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,595,000 after purchasing an additional 15,623 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

