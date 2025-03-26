776 Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Bought by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE:D opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.56 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

D has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.58.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

