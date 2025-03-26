6,982 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Bought by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $133.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.19. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $109.63 and a one year high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.1767 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

