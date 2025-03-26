6,921 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,835,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,106,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 729,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,443,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,913,000 after buying an additional 129,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Compass Point cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $55.85 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $39.67 and a 12-month high of $70.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $21.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

About Synchrony Financial

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.