54,854 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 54,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after buying an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,054,000 after purchasing an additional 109,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,283,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,053,000 after purchasing an additional 122,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Shares of SWK stock opened at $80.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.51. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

