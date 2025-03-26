542 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Sellwood Investment Partners LLC

Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,968,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,802 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,042,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 95,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEA opened at $52.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $46.80 and a 1-year high of $53.40. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.