4,325 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.