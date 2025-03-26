4,325 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Purchased by PKS Advisory Services LLC

PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after acquiring an additional 60,576 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 611.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $121.89 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.12 and a 12-month high of $136.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average is $126.15.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
