40,241 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Innovation Incubators: Survey of Entrepreneurs Reveals The Cities Most Supportive of Startups
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- NVIDIA Insiders Sell: This Is What It Means for the Market
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Space Stocks Bottoming: Which Are Positioned Best for a Bounce?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.