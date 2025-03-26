40,241 Shares in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.86 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $17.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.48%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.