3,727 Shares in Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM) Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARM. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of ARM by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 507,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,606,000 after purchasing an additional 83,489 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ARM by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 331,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,867,000 after purchasing an additional 221,203 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in ARM by 1,142.6% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ARM by 735.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,386,000 after buying an additional 59,846 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARM by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on ARM from $176.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ARM from $159.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

ARM Stock Down 0.5 %

ARM stock opened at $124.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $130.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.53, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 4.77. Arm Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $85.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.75.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

