350,823 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 350,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,941,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYV. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 141,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,252,000 after buying an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 78,214,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,406 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 69,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after acquiring an additional 16,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potentia Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $19,431,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $51.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.93. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.56.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Dividend Announcement

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be issued a $0.1798 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.