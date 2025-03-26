3,400 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Purchased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $1,511,020.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $302.25 and its 200 day moving average is $314.19. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $262.03 and a 12 month high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.35%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price objective on The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

