30,083 Shares in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Bought by Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp

Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GS Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.65. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $30.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.78.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

