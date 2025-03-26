25,194 Shares in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:MYCF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,923,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $499,000. Opulen Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.
Shares of SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.01. SPDR SSGA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $27.47.
The SPDR SSgA My2026 Corporate Bond ETF (MYCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. Bonds are USD-denominated. MYCF was launched on Sep 23, 2023 and is issued by State Street.
