2,480 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Bought by Graney & King LLC

Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPMD. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 21,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 44,122 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 197,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPMD stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.12 and a 52 week high of $59.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.1796 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.